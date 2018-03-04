‘Assault’ on Delhi CS: Govt employees to continue not meeting ministers of AAP

New Delhi: Delhi government employees would continue to not meet ministers till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologises for an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs, the employees’ association said on Saturday, countering the government’s claim that the association has “assured full cooperation”.

On Friday, Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma tweeted that an employees’ delegation had met the Chief Minister and “assured full cooperation” to the Delhi government.

Deepak Bharadwaj, a member of Government Employees Joint Forum, said that the government’s claim was “wrong” and they would continue to communicate with ministers only through written channel till Kejriwal apologises, reports IANS.

D.N. Singh, another member of the forum and one of the members who visited the Chief Minister on Friday, said that he met Kejriwal as the latter’s mother was ill and termed it as a “personal visit”.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 20 alleged that he was assaulted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators – Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan – at Kejriwal’s residence in his presence, where the top bureaucrat had been called for an emergency meeting.