Assam flood situation worsens, death toll reaches 20: District Disaster Management Authority
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated as the flood-related incidents claimed six more lives in the state, taking the death toll to 20. The devastating floods, heavy rains and landslides have created havoc in several north-eastern states in the past week, claiming many lives in Assam, Tripura and Manipur.
According to an official release by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the flood in Assam’s Hailakandi district has affected 58,208 people. The power supply has been also affected in many areas. Educational institutes and government offices also remained closed in many districts. Overall 4.5 lakh people have been affected at 6 districts in the current wave of floods in Assam.
Some of the worst-hit areas in the district are Wangoi, Lamphel, Iroishemba, Lamsang, Patsoi and Konthoujam. In lieu of excessive flooding, over one lakh displaced people have taken shelter at temporary relief camps. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the affected areas.
