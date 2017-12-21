Ask BJP before getting married: Surjewala

New Delhi : Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP, saying young men and women should seek approval of the saffron party before getting married or deciding on the venue.

His remarks came a day after a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.

“Attention—To all ‘Young Men/Women’ in India. Please take prior approval from BJP for deciding whom to marry; deciding the venue of marriage; deciding the nature of festivities; deciding the food menu. Thank You. PS- Issued in Public Interest,” Surjewala tweeted.

Virat and Anushka recently got married at a private function in Italy’s Tuscany recently.

BJP MLA from Guna Pannalal Shakya had on Tuesday said, “Virat earned money in India… But he didn’t find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?”

Meanwhile, BJP on Wednesday castigated its Madhya Pradesh MLA Panna Lal Shakya for questioning the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli for preferring Italy over India to get married. BJP leader S.Prakash said it is not Shakya’s business to question Kohil’s patriotism.

Averring that Shakya should mend his ways and not tarnish party’s image by making such unwarranted statements Prakash said, “The MLA who made this statement has no business to question the patriotism of Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma, it is their choice to marry where ever they wanted to get married.”

Gautam Gambhir backs Virushka

New Delhi: Out-of-favour India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said politicians shouldn’t meddle into personal affairs of anyone, a day after national cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were criticised by a BJP MLA for marrying in Italy.

Reacting on the issue, Gambhir asked politicians to refrain from commenting on anyone’s personal life.

“It is completely their personal matter and choice and nobody should comment on this. Politicians should be more careful while making such comments,” Gambhir told ‘Timesnow’ channel.