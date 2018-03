Srinagar: The beginning of the tourism season in Kashmir was on Sunday marked with the opening of Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar on the banks of Dal lake. J&K Tourism minister Tasaduq Mufti and Floriculture minister Javed Mustafa Mir were among the first visitors.

The floriculture dept has planted 12.25 lakh Tulip bulbs of 40 varieties and colours in 10-hectares garden, Mir said, adding that 20 bloom was recorded on its opening day.