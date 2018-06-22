Arvind Subramanian will be back: Chidu

New Delhi : Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram expects Chief Economic Adviser Dr Arvind Subramanian quitting the post to be back in India under a future government.

“I am sure that with age on his side, Dr Arvind Subramanian will return to serve under a future government,” he tweeted, saying he was disappointed but not surprised by Dr Subramanian’s decision to leave the government before the end of his term.

He said Dr Subramanian was either not consulted or his views were brushed aside on many important issues.

“It is no longer a secret that the CEA was not consulted before demonetisation…The CEA’s views on GST rates and his report on the Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) were rudely brushed aside and, as a result, we have an animal that i not GST,” Chidambaram said in another tweet.

“I thank Dr Arvind Subramanian for describing the UPA years of 2005-2010 as the ‘boom period’ of the Indian economy,” Chidambaram added.