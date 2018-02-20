Arunachal Pradesh: Mob drags two rape-murder accused out of jail, lynches them to death

In a classic case of vigilante justice and mob going berserk, two alleged rape and murder accused were dragged out of a police station and beaten to death by a mob on Monday. The incident took place on Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Thirty-year-old Sanjay Sobor and 25-year-old Jagdish Lohar – two tea plantation workers from Assam – were dragged out of police station to the market square by a large crowd and lynched on the street in front of police officials. Their bodies were later dumped in the market area, reported Zee News. The mob also tried to set the accused on fire but was intervened by security officials.

On February 12, a five-and-a-half-year-old girl went missing from a village under Wakro police station. Later, the child’s relatives spotted her beheaded and mutilated body in a pool of blood inside a jungle near Namgo village. Later, the police arrested Sobar and Lohar on suspicion of rape and murder of the girl. The duo reportedly confessed to have committed the heinous act of rape and murder.

On Sunday, both the accused were also produced in court, which remanded them to police custody. The police has registered a case of murder against unknown persons for the lynching and the probe is already underway. Meanwhile, three cops on duty were suspended for failing to stop the mob while Lohit district superintendent of police was transferred.