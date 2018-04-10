Arun Jaitley’s kidney transplant cancelled due to ‘no match’

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley could not undergo the kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS, where he had been admitted for three days till Monday, as the donor’s organ “did not match”, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

“The operation could not be conducted as the kidney from the donor did not match with Jaitley,” said an official seeking anonymity. “He is, however, going to come back to the hospital after a week probably for another attempt with a new donor,” he said.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s Cardio-Neuro Tower on Friday, a day after completing the paper works required between the donor and himself for the kidney transplant surgery. The identity of the donor had not been disclosed.

At the hospital, the 65-year-old Minister underwent a series of tests and dialysis for three days as a pre-requirement, but was finally relieved after the doctors did not find a match. Dialysis was done to remove toxins from the body, which happens when the kidneys are failing.

The renal transplant would be carried out by a team of senior doctors at AIIMS led by V.K. Bansal. Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, is likely to conduct the operation.

The Minister had been working from “controlled environment at home” since last Monday before being hospitalised on Friday and he is now again back to working from home. On Tuesday, he tweeted his views on a “needless controversy over the 15th Finance Commission”.

Last Thursday, he had tweeted: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.”

In 2014, Jaitly had undergone a gastric bypass weight loss surgery for diabetes management.