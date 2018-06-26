Arun Jaitley compares Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who was among those Jailed during the Emergency, likened the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Germany Chancellor Adolf Hitler, pointing out that both leaders never abrogated the Constitution but used it to transform democracy into dictatorship.

In a lengthy article titled “The tyranny of emergency” on the eve of the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, he pointed out how Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament to convert his minority government into a two-third majority of members present and voting and brought detailed Constitution amendments vesting all power in one person. In a similar fashion, he said Indira Gandhi had arrested most opposition Members of Parliament and procured, in their absence, a two-third majority of members present and voting to pass several obnoxious provisions through Constitution amendments.

The forty-second Amendment diluted the power of High Courts to issue writ petitions, a power which Dr Ambedkar had said was the very heart and soul of India’s Constitution. They also amended Article 368, so that a Constitution amendment was beyond judicial review.”

Jaitley went on to point out that there were a few things that even Hitler did not do but Indira Gandhi did. She prohibited the publication of Parliamentary proceeding in the media. The law which gave mandate to the media for publishing Parliamentary proceedings was popularly known as the Feroze Gandhi Bill because the late Shri Feroze Gandhi had singularly campaigned for it after the Haridas Mundra scandal, which was raised by him in Parliament.

“Since Hitler’s own election was set aside, he had no chance, but Indira Gandhi amended both the Constitution and the Representation of People Act. The Constitution amendment made the election of the Prime Minister non-justiciable before a court. The Representation of People Act was retrospectively amended to insert those provisions so that the invalid election of Mrs Gandhi could be validated by changes in law.

“Unlike Hitler, Mrs Gandhi went ahead to transform India into a dynastic democracy, Jaitley underlined. All Indian ambassadors and high commissioners were asked to propagate that what was happening in India was nothing short of a revolution. The press censorship laws imposed in India and in Germany were almost similar. You had effectively a one party system in play. A Nazi leader proclaimed that there is in Germany only one authority and that is the authority of Fuehrer, Jaitley said, and pointed out that Congress President Devakanta Barua similarly proclaimed, “Indira is India and India is Indira.” In a letter to Mrs. Gandhi while in detention, JP wrote: “Do not equate yourself with the nation. India is immortal, you are not.”

“The most startling similarity in the script was that orders were issued to the effect that the Gestapo’s action could not be made subject to judicial review. Gestapo was Hitler’s secret police. When we detenues filed petitions in the nature of habeas corpus before the High Court, the Government argued that the sole repository of the right to life and liberty was Article 21. If Article 21 was suspended, there was neither a right to life or liberty. Even if there was an illegal deprivation of life and liberty, a citizen had no remedy.

“When this argument was voiced in appeal before the Supreme Court, Justice H.R. Khanna on the Bench, asked Niren De, the Attorney General, if a person is threatened with illegal killing, does he have a remedy in law during Emergency? Niren De promptly answered: “My reply shocks my own conscience. It will shock your conscience, too. But the natural corollary of my arguments is that the person has no remedy in law.”