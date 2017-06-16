Arnab Goswami’s bizarre tweet on Vijay Mallya sends Twitter into overdrive

On the day the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in UK extended bail to the Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Journalist Arnab Goswami on his media venture Republic TV’s Twitter handle said, “The only way to teach Mallya a lesson is by threatening to cut off ties with the UK if they protect him.” Take a look at the tweet that caused users to kick up quite a storm!

#HandoverMallya Arnab: The only way to teach Mallya a lesson is by threatening to cut off ties with the UK if they protect him. — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2017



Vijay Mallya, owes almost Rs 9,000 crore to Indian banks. The extradition hearing of the fugitive liquor baron was heard on June 13 in a London court. When a reporter asked about Mallya’s “billion pounds”, he mockingly told him, “You can keep dreaming about a million pounds… you don’t know the facts”. Wanted by a consortium of banks for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crores, Mallya ignored summons and escaped to London. He continues to make public appearances in London, whether at Championship Trophy games or in racing matches.

The tweet received hilarious and sarcastic responses on Twitter, where it was trolled black and blue. The trolls were from multiple corners, from senior journalists to troll bots.

Brilliant. If it doesn’t teach arrogant Brits a lesson, we stop playing cricket with them. Then ban fish & chips. Then stop speaking English

@republic 😄😄Smoking either some strong stuff or suffering from delusion of grandeur. Probably both

Mallya elected to Rajya Sabha with BJP support

Mallya fled India while BJP was in power

Repugnant TV’s solution: Let’s threaten UK 🙄

@republic Yeah Sure and also we should stop supplying food to UK so it starves. Jai Modi.https://

What was that about cutting your nose to spite your face?

@republic Arnab Really? I usually agree with you but can India afford to cut ties with UK for one Man…Get some Perspective #HandoverMallya