Armymen on border get family pension

New Delhi: Army personnel guarding the over 4,000 km-long Indo-China border will now get the benefit of the liberalised family pension, the defence ministry announced on Wednesday.

At present, the liberalised family pension is given to army personnel deployed along the Line of Control and International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

“Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved that the same benefit of Liberalised Family Pension be extended to Army Personnel working along Line of Actual Control (LAC) along India-China borders,” the defence ministry said in a statement.