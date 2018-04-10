Army to get over 1.8 lakh bullet proof jackets

New Delhi: A contract has been signed for procuring 1,86,138 Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs) for the Army which will provide 360 degree protection to the soldier including from the latest hard steel core bullets, an official statement said on Monday.

The statement said that the requirement of the Army for effective BPJs has been met after successful conduct of stringent field evaluation trials.

“The contracted BPJs have contemporary and state-of-the-art specifications with added protection level and coverage area,” the release said.

It said the ergonomically designed BPJs have modular parts that provide immense protection and flexibility to soldiers operating in different operational situations ranging from long distance patrolling to high-risk room intervention scenarios.

