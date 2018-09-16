Army man among three accused: Cops

Haryana gang RAPE

Chandigarh : One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said on Saturday. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana’s Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.

“Out of the three accused, one is an Army man and a police team has gone to Rajasthan to arrest him. I am sure that he will be arrested today,” he said. The hunt for the other two accused is also on, he added, expressing confidence that they will land in police net soon. Sandhu said all the three accused were known to the victim. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day. However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said on Friday that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were “roaming freely” after the incident.

The Haryana police set up a special investigation team and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to their arrest. The victim’s father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.

Haryana’s Director General of Police BS Sandhu confirmed Saturday that one of the accused is an Army man posted in Rajasthan. A police team has been sent there, “and I hope that he will be arrested today,” he told reporters. Sandhu said the army man was on leave and expected to rejoin later in the day.

Also on Saturday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the incident and asked the Haryana police chief to give an update on the probe. The special investigation team, led by Nuh Superintendent of Police Naazneen Bhasin, visited the crime spot.

Bhasin told reporters in Rewari that the sketches of the accused will soon be released by police. Their antecedents are also being checked for any past criminal record. She said a medical examination had confirmed rape. The victim’s mother had accused the police of delay in acting after a complaint was filed, but Bhasin countered the charge. She said the police sent out raiding teams when they were told about the crime. “But the accused had left the place on the day of incident, according to their mobile forensics.” Multiple teams have been formed to nab them, she said.

Army assures action against accused

Jaipur: Hours after it was revealed that a serving defence personnel was the main accused in the Rewari gangrape, Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command assured an action in the matter and said that “army doesn’t shelter criminals”.