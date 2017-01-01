Army, IAF get new chiefs; Lt General Bakshi to continue

New Delhi : Even as Lt Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took charge as the Army and IAF chiefs respectively, Lt Gen Bakshi, who heads the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command (EC), made it clear that he had no intention of resigning and would continue to lead the EC with full professional sincerity.

Earlier, there was speculation that Lt Gen Bakshi may resign or take premature retirement. He had also met Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar recently.

Lt Gen Bakshi also requested that speculation and trolling in media and social media should stop and everyone should focus on contributing their best to the betterment of the army and the nation.

Not only this, the Eastern Commander called the new Army chief to congratulate him on taking over the reins of the army.

Speculation is rife that Lt Gen Bakshi may be given the new post of Chief of Defence Staff pertaining to which Parrikar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month. Sources, however, have indicated that no such development will take place.

Gen Suhag, who superannuated on Saturday, said army is prepared to meet any challenge as he thanked the government for “providing a free hand” and implementing the One Rank One Pension scheme.