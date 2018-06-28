Army chief slams UN report on Kashmir, calls it motivated

New Delhi : Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday termed a UN report on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as “motivated” and said there was no need to be concerned about it as the Army’s record was absolutely above board.

“I don’t think we need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to all of you, it is well known to the people of Kashmir, the international community,” Gen Rawat said here on the sidelines of an event here.

“I don’t think we should get too concerned about this report. Some of these reports are motivated. The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board,” he added, reports IANS.

Gen Rawat was asked about the report on human rights in Kashmir from the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

India had earlier rejected the report, terming it “fallacious, tendentious and motivated” and questioned the intent behind it.

The 49-page report detailed “human rights violations and abuses on both sides of the Line of Control and highlights a situation of chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces”.