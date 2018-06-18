Army chief Bipin Rawat meets soldier Aurangzeb’s bereaved family

Jammu: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited the family of rifleman Aurangzeb who was abducted and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir on June 15. Gen Rawat went to the village of the slain soldier in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

“He spent 45 minutes with the bereaved family, consoling them and lauding the exemplary courage and bravery of the martyred soldier who faced death in the true tradition of a brave soldier,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

“The Army chief assured the family that the killers of Aurangzeb would be brought to justice and the death of the Braveheart would be avenged at all costs.”

Aurangzeb was brutally killed in Pulwama district in the Kashmir Valley. He was on way to join his family on the occasion of Eid when the militants intercepted the private vehicle in which the soldier was travelling to Shopian town, from where he would take another vehicle for Poonch.

A video released by the militant group that abducted Aurangzeb showed him bravely acknowledged that he was a soldier of the Indian Army and had participated in anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir.