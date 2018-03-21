Armed forces are facing shortage of anti-mine vehicles, says MHA

New Delhi: The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are facing a shortage of mine-protected vehicles (MPVs), Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The minister said that out of the 157 MPVs sanctioned by the Home Ministry in the last three years, only 13 have been supplied to the CAPF so far by the Ordnance Factory Board, an industrial organisation functioning under the defence production department of the Defence Ministry, reports PTI.

Ahir said “the Home Ministry has requested the Defence Ministry/Ordnance Factory Board to expedite the supply of MPVs”.