Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff will join BJP

The upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is the trending topic on all news channels and papers because of clash in Samajwadi party.

But there is buzz from a media house that Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff are all set to join BJP.

Both the actors will formally inducted in party on Tuesday at BJP headquarters in Delhi. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will also meet the two, reported ABP. The seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 11, and results will be announced on March 11.

Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff likely to join BJP, to campaign for UP pollshttps://t.co/xmuoUR4Yjt pic.twitter.com/rdoSgXM0nO — ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 10, 2017

Both of them can be seen in Uttar Pradesh campaigning for BJP.

Meanwhile, talking to media Arjun Rampal stated “I am not a politician and am not here for politics. I am here to see how I can extend my support to them [BJP],” Rampal told ANI

Earlier in December 25, 2016, the duo of music composers Sajid-Wajid also had joined BJP.