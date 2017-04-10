Are people living in South India part of country or not: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Parliament, which today assembled today after a weekend break, witnessed a rough session in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. There was ruckus in the Lok Sabha as the opposition members protested against BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s recent interview to a television channel where he said that Indians could not be racists as they lived with “black” South Indians. The house was later adjourned for a while.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, sought time to speak regarding Vijay’s remarks. “What action are you going to take? Otherwise we will have to agitate not only inside but outside too,” said Kharge in the Lok Sabha. “Are people living in South India part of country or not? This shows your mentality. Do you want to divide India?” he added. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked the opposition members that this matter be raised during the Zero Hour while asserting that she would also ask the concerned minister to respond too.

Also Read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wants cow slaughter ban across India



“If you want to bring it on record, raise it during the Zero Hour or else I am not allowing it,” said Mahajan. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed some opposition parties denouncing the government over alleged misuse of enforcement agencies.