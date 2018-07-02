APTET Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh government declares TET result on official website, follow these steps to check the results

Government of Andhra Pradesh declared Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET Results 2018 on Monday. Students can check their results on the official website @results.apcfss.in and aptet.apcfss.in.

The exam was conducted on 10 to 19 June 2018 for candidness who are seeking an opportunity as teachers for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8 in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in Click on ‘Results’ Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth Click on ‘Get Results’ Take a printout of the results for future reference

Around 3,70,576 candidates have appeared for the AP TET examination 2018. This year, around 397957 aspirants have applied for AP TET examination.