APTET exam result 2017-18 expected today; here’s how to check

The Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017-18 results are expected to be released today on its official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The exams were held in February and March 2018 after the delay and reschedules. According to a report in leading daily, the result was expected to be released on March, however, was postponed to March 19. A total of 4,10,828 candidates have appeared for the exam. The exam was held in 20 sessions from 21 February 2018 till 2 March 2018.

Here’s how to check APTET 2017-18 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – https://aptet.apcfss.in/

Step 2: Click on the Result notification

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Download your Result/Scorecard and take a printout for further reference

APTET Certificate will be valid for 7 years from the date of TET examination as per the guidelines of NCTE. For APTET 2017 Paper I, 1,71,052 candidates have appeared while 1,81,304 candidates sat for Paper II. 58,472 appeared for Paper III which was introduced this year.