APTET 2018 final answer keys released at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in; check here how to download

The final answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2018) has been released and candidates can download their respective answer keys from the official websites- cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in. The APTET was held from June 10 to June 21. The Paper I was conducted from June 10 to June 12, Paper II (A) from June 13 to June 19, and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018.

Steps to download:

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APTET 2018 final answer keys link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: There will be links to all the papers along with the exam dates and session details. Click on the relevant link

Step 5: The final answer keys will appear. Download and check

Step 6: Download and take a print out

This year, a total of 3.97 lakh TET aspirants registered for their exam which was held in both morning and afternoon sessions.

APTET is a computer-based test which is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all districts of the state and is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private unaided schools in the state for Classes 1 to 8.