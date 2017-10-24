Apex court denies custodial interrogation of Goa ex-CM

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Goa Police in 2015 for the custodial interrogation of former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat of Congress in connection with the Rs 1-crore Louis Berger scam.

The Bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer refused to keep on board the petition actually filed to dismiss the anticipatory bail obtained by Kamat since he has already filed bond for a regular bail.

The court took note of the fact that the supplementary chargesheet has been already filed and Kamat has also appeared before police for interrogation.

Police had approached the Apex Court after the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court upheld the anticipatory bail obtained by Kamat in 2015 to escape arrest in the alleged corruption case of bribe taken to allot the multi-billion dollar water and sewerage project to the US-based Louis Berger consultancy firm in 2010.

Police had wanted his custody to recover from him a crucial missing file of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), which had funded the Rs 1,031-crore project. Police believes that the file has the telltale details of the bribes of $976,630 taken by Kamat, his PWD minister and others.