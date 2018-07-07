AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh board declares Class 10 supplementary results, check results bseap.org

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exams 2018 on Wednesday (July 6). The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s official website bseap.org. The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the annual SSC examinations from March 15 to March 29 and the results for which were declared on April 29.

Steps to check AP SSC 10th Results 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://bseap.org

Step 2 – Click on the link, ‘AP SSC Advanced Supply Results 2018’

Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and select AP SSC from the drop down

Step 4 – Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference