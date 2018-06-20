AP govt adviser and Nirmala Sitharaman husband resigns

AMARAVATI: Just a fortnight before his tenure was supposed to end, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband Parakala Prabhakar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Advisor (Communications) to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“My continuation as Advisor should not cast dark clouds on your sincerity in the fight against the Centre for the states rights. The government’s credibility also should not suffer because of me,” Prabhakar said in his 2-page resignation letter forwarded to the Chief Minister Chandrababdu Naidu this afternoon. Prabhakar, as advisor, was in effect the Chief Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister.

Opposition parties had questioned the Chief Ministers sincerity in his fight with the Centre over the special category status and other issues with Prabhakar continuing as government advisor.