AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh DGE declares DElEd 1st-year results, check results at bseap.org

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP DElEd 1st Year results 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the on the official website of AP DGE, bseap.org. According to reports, around 66,428 candidates had appeared for New Syllabus while 334 had appeared for Old Syllabus. A total of 61,834 and 155 candidates had cleared the New Syllabus and Old Syllabus respectively.

Steps to check AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bseap.org

Step 2 – Click on the results url on the left sidebar that reads, D.El.Ed., 1st year May 2018 Results

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link – http://portal.bseap.org/dedistjun18res