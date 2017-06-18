AP CM unhappy with MP’s behaviour at Vizag

Anantapur : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the behavior of his TDP’s MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy, who created ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport.

On a visit to Anantapur, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Diwakar Reddy, Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party’s President, said his behaviour brought bad name to the party. TDP sources said Naidu, during a meeting with the TDP leaders of Anantapur district on Saturday, said leaders in public life should exercise restraint.

However, he did not say what action party propose to take against the MP, whose behavior has caused embarrassment to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, also a TDP MP.