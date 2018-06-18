Any work related to safety will be given highest priority: Railway Ministry Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday pitched for safety in Railways and said “any work related to safety will be given the highest priority.”

Addressing the media here, Goyal said, “Punctuality, cleanliness and catering were three issues on which we’ve done reviews of seven zones. While efforts to improve punctuality will be taken without compromising our efforts on safety; any work related to safety will be given highest priority.” The Railways Minister further said that the Centre wanted Indian Railways to be active participant in promoting cleanliness across network.

"We want Indian Railways to be active participant in promoting cleanliness across network. We'll work towards passenger engagement and creating awareness among passengers.

He added that the Indian Railways are also preparing the entire rail network including stations and coaches.