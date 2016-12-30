Anti-insurgency experience helped Bipin Rawat become army chief

New Delhi : Did the government supersede the two senior-most claimants in appointing Lt General Bipin Rawat as the new Army chief because they did not have his kind of experience in the anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast?

Eastern Army Commander Lt General Praveen Bakshi, who is the senior-most in the Army, was appalled when told by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in their meeting on December 20 that the weightage has been given to the new criteria of the counter insurgency experience in appointing the Army chiefs.

He was quick to point out that such criteria would always benefit only officers from the Infantry and put the Armoured and Artillery Corps officers as well as the officers of other formations as the latter have no possibility of heading the forces in the counter-insurgency activities.

Sources said Parrikar appreciated the point made by Bakshi and assured him to examine how more postings can be given to the officers of the armoured and artillery corps in the counter-insurgency operations. At present the officers from only the Infantry get to command their units in J&K and Northeast while the officers of the armoured corps get that opportunity only in deserts of Rajasthan or the plains of Punjab as they have to command tanks and mechanised combat vehicles that cannot operate in the mountains.

Officers from the armoured and artillery corps do get their mandatory stint in the Rashtriya Rifles, but that is done when they are relatively very young. Sources said the defence minister has ordered to find out ways to give command to the armoured officers in battalions, brigades and divisions in the regions where they can be part of the anti-terrorist operations.

They said it would require fixing of vacancies for the armoured corps and artillery officers in the Rashtriya Rifle units. At present, they rarely get the command of the Rashtriya Rifles or the Assam Rifles.

Besides Bakshi, the other senior superseded is Southern Army Commander Lt General P M Hariz, who is from the Mechanised Infantry which handles the infantry combat vehicles. Such supersession happened 33 years ago in 1983 when General A S Vaidya became the army chief superseding the senior most Lt General S K Sinha, who immediately resigned.