Another youth from India shot dead in America

New Delhi : India has received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the death of its national in the US’ Washington state and is coordinating with the investigative agencies, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

Swaraj also said that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco is helping the family of 26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, who was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers. “I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington state,” the minister tweeted.

“The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend,” she said in a series of tweets.

Jaryal, who worked as a clerk at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when the incident happened. — PTI