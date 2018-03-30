ANOTHER SUCCESS STORY

Sriharikota : Scripting yet another success, ISRO on Thursday place into orbit its latest communication satellite GSAT-6A launched on board its geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport here.

At the end of the 27-hour countdown, the 49.1-metre Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08), fitted with indigenously developed cryogenic third stage, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 4.56 pm and soared majestically into the clear sky.

The satellite, with a mission life of about 10 years, would provide thrust to mobile communication through multi-beam coverage facility, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

In a text-book launch, about 18 minutes later, the rocket injected GSAT-6A into the geostationary transfer orbit as the ISRO scientists broke into celebrations at the mission control centre.

This is the 12th flight of GSLV rocket and the sixth with indigenous cryogenic upper stage.

The 2140-kg GSAT-6A is a high power S-band communication satellite and would complement the services provided by GSAT 6 since its launch in 2015.