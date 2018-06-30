Anna University Result 2018: Anna University declares result for UG, PG, check results at aucoe.annauniv.edu

The Anna University has declared the results for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) exams 2018. Students who have appeared for the examination can check results on the university’s official websites aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu, and annauniv.edu. Anna University conducted these exams in April and May 2018. The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.

Steps to check Anna University UG, PG results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to official websites of the university using the direct links given here – aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu, and annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the results link “UG / PG / PhD. Results – April/May 2018 Examinations”

Step 3: On the homepage, enter your registration number and date to birth to log in to your profile

Step 4: Click on the result tab to see results of semester exams.

Step 5: If needed, take a print out for further reference.