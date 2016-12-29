Anil Baijal replaces Najeeb Jung as Lt. Governor of Delhi

New Delhi : Former home secretary Anil Baijal will take over as new Delhi Lieutenant Governor replacing Najeeb Jung.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed this news on her Twitter account.

“I welcome Anil Baijal as the Lt. Governor of Delhi,” Sushma tweeted. However, President Pranab Mukherjee’s approval on the matter is still awaited.

Baijal, a 1969 batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Union Territories cadre, was removed as Union home secretary when the UPA government assumed power in May, 2004.

The former bureaucrat has also been the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and had headed key public sector companies like Prasar Bharti and Indian Airlines.

Earlier in the day, President Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government. —ANI