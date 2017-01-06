Angry Trinamool MPs hit streets, breach PMO zone

The party also announces a three-day protest programme from January 9

New Delhi : For the second straight day, Trinamool Congress MPs on Thursday hit the capital’s streets and reached close to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the high security zone, protesting against “vindictive politics” of the Modi government in the wake of arrest of their fellow party lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in a scam case.

The party also announced a three-day protest programme from January 9 while asserting that it will continue to raise voice against the central government. While marching towards the PMO in the high security zone, Trinamool MPs from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha, including Saugata Roy and Derek O’Brien, and a few party supporters managed to reach close to their destination.

Shouting anti-Modi slogans, they managed to breach two rings of security barricades on the Raisina Hills towards South Block. Trinamool Congress has 45 MPs in collectivley in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

About 30 Trinamool MPs including Roy, O’Brien, Arpita Ghosh, Idris Ali were taken into custody. They were released after three-hour detention at the Mandir Marg police station. “We were prevented from reaching PMO and we are bundled into a bus near South Block. In the process two of our lady MPs were manhandled,” said Roy.

“We are protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation and political vendetta against the Trinamool Congress. So, the protest will go on. Wherever we get opportunity, we will protest,” Roy said before being whisked away.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested by CBI in Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allege that Modi was using central agencies like CBI, ED and I-T department against his political rivals who are raising voice against demonetisation.

“Our protest against the Modi government’ vindictive politics will continue and we will be here on January 9, 10 and 11 to do the needful,” TMC said in a statement after being released from the

While staging dharna inside the police station, TMC MPs raised slogans like ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’. MPs also used songs to express their dissent against the centre.

“Modiji has no right to stay Prime Minister. Everybody knows Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of honesty. Everybody knows TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay is symbol of honesty. What is the cause of arresting him? I am also an advocate of Calcutta Hight Court. It is illegal. Our lady MPs were manhandled by police of Modiji,” said Idris Ali.

South Block has Rashtrapati Bhawan on one side and houses ministries of defence and external affairs on the other. The protestors gathered just when a pre-Budget meeting of financial regulators at the finance ministry opposite South Block got over. — PTI