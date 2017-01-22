Angry protestors seek a ‘permanent’ solution

Chennai : The mood of the youth gathered in large numbers at the Marina beach here is still combative demanding the holding of Jallikattu and banning the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“The state and central government’s decision to bring out an ordinance to allow Jallikattu is just a stop-gap arrangement. There needs to be a permanent solution,” C. Ashok, an employee of a multi-national company, told IANS. He and his colleagues — male and female — spent the Friday night at Marina demanding Jallikattu.

The continued ban on Jallikattu was the tipping point for the massive protest by the youth as Tamil Nadu and Tamilians have been at the receiving end on several issues like the denial of Cauvery river water by Karnataka and the central government’s inaction, non-stop attack on the Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Lankan Navy, the general political situation in the state and other issues, protestors told IANS.

“The night was chilly but we made bonfires of the wastepaper and other items to beat the cold,” Ashok said. The main centre of protest on the Marina is opposite the Vivekananda House where large numbers of protestors were gathered and were addressed by several speakers. –IANS