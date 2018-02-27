Andhra Pradesh will become No 1 state by 2029: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that Andhra Pradesh will be number one state in the country by 2029.

Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit yesterday, Naidu said, “By 2022, Andhra Pradesh will be one of the top three states of India and by 2029 we will be number one in the country.” Naidu also expressed his desire to put the government on the level of Alexa or Google. “I want to put the government on the level of Alexa or Google. Anybody says anything, the government has to address,” he added.

The summit organised by the CII in association with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the State Government of Andhra Pradesh is aimed to increase the public-private investment in the state. The three-day CII Partnership Summit will end today.