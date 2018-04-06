Andhra Pradesh Special status row: YSR Congress Party MPs resign from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Few YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament (MPs) on Friday submitted his resignation from Lok Sabha to speaker Sumitra Mahajan to protest the “failure” of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

YSCRP MPs like PV Midhun Reddy, Vara Prasada Rao V, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, and YS Avinash Reddy submitted their resignations. Few more YSRCP MPs are likely to submit their resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. On March 31, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that his party’s MPs will quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.