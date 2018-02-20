Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday vowed to continue the fight for the state’s interests. Naidu said, “The Centre should do justice to our state. I am asking only for justice.” Naidu’s party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has been protesting in the parliament alleging that union budget 2018 neglected Andhra Pradesh.

“Even the 4th budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is disappointing. That’s why we started agitation in parliament. But both YSRCP, BJP are criticizing me. The Congress is blaming me. It is not good,” Naidu said. He added: “However, I will continue my fight. In the forthcoming parliament meetings, we will continue our fight. For that we will take help of all the political parties.” Naidu also accused Congress of doing injustice at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

“The Congress did injustice at the time of bifurcation. Now, the BJP is not properly implementing the promises. I went to Delhi 29 times, talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all central leaders, but nothing much is achieved,” Naidu said. The Chief Minister said the TDP will go to any extent to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh.