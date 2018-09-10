Andhra Pradesh announces Rs 2 cut in tax on petrol, diesel

Amravati: In the wake of hike in fuel prices across the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs. 2 each, in the state. The new rates of petrol and diesel will come into effect from Tuesday morning, while the orders for the implementation of the new rates will be issued later today.

Introducing the resolution in the session, Naidu said the prices of petrol and diesel reached its peak with the “anti-people” policies of Central Government for the past four years. Extending support to the nationwide protest against petrol and diesel price hike, the Chief Minister said that the state government decided to reduce the price of petrol and diesel to reduce burden on common man despite financial crisis in the state.

The Chief Minister further condemned the statement of Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan where he said that the petroleum prices have been increased due to hike in prices in international market and increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) by state governments. He said that the statement is far from truth and aimed to mislead people.

He also accused the Central Government of having collected Rs 10 lakh crore for the past four and half years in the name of excise duty. He said the increase in petrol and diesel prices will result in increase of prices of essential commodities. The Chief Minister asked the Centre to reduce the petrol and diesel prices immediately to protect the interests of common man.

Earlier on September 9, the Rajasthan Government also issued orders for reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel by four percent. The Central Government has been facing the ire from various quarters over a steep hike in fuel prices. The Opposition parties also called for nationwide strike today over the rise in petrol and diesel prices.