Andhra Pradesh 2nd-year Inter Results 2018: Here is how you can look for results on bieap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh’s 2nd-year Intermediate students’ wait for the results has finally come to an end as the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will be declaring the results for this year, today. The results, as per the reports, will be released by 3 pm. Students can look up for their results on bieap.gov.in

As reported by the News18, the exams were conducted on 1 March to 19 March. The number of students registered for the exams is 457,292. The students eagerly waiting for their results can finally check their marks following these steps:

Step 1: Go bieap.gov.in, which is the official website of Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh

Step 2: Click on Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018 link.

Step 3: Fill up the details

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Download the result and take a print out for.

Students can also receive their results on their cell phones. All they have to do is send the text message ‘APGEN2<space>’registration number’ to 56263 from their mobile phones.