Amma’s heir Sasikala set to be next Tamil Nadu CM as Panneerselvam resigns

Chennai: VK Sasikala alias Sasikala Natarajan, the controversial close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is set to take over the reins of the State Government with incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announcing his resignation. The development comes exactly two months after Jayalalithaa died following her prolonged hospitalisation for 75 days and was criticised by DMK leader MK Stalin and BJP Statepresident Tamilisai Soundararajan, who said the people would never accept her as Chief Minister.

At a meeting of the AIADMK MLAs, convened by Sasikala at the party office here on Sunday, Panneerselvam read out a resolution proposing her name for the post of leader of the AIADMK legislative party and said he would submit his resignation. The resolution was unanimously adopted after which Sasikala drove down from her house to the party office and accepted the “decision” of the MLAs. She claimed that after Jayalalithaa’s death, Panneerselvam had urged her to stake claim to be the Chief Minister but she had refused as she was not in a mental state to accept the post then.

Now that the legislators were appealing to her, she accepted it. AIADMK sources indicated she might be sworn in as Chief Minister on February 7 or 9, as the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is out of town.

Sasikala has never held any post in the past. She has the big challenge of getting elected to the Assembly before six months as per constitutional mandate to continue as Chief Minister. While the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) constituency in Chennai is vacant following Jayalalithaa”s death, party sources claimed that she may not test the waters from there as being an urban constituency, the sentiment may go against her. Instead she could chose to contest from a rural constituency in Madurai or its neighbouring districts after one of the MLAs from the region resigns. “She can hope to gain by tapping the votes of the dominant Thevar community to which she belongs,” said a party MLA.

The wife of a former Government Public Relations Officer M Natarajan, Sasikala, who owned a video rental and recording shop in the 1980s, came into contact with Jayalalithaa in 1984 when she got a contract to record her public meetings. The two soon became thick friends and Jayalalithaa urged her to move into her imposing bungalow in Poes Garden. Her husband Natarajan played an active political role in backing Jayalalithaa during the turmoil that prevailed after the AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran”s (MGR) death.

However, soon he grew big for his boots and Jayalalithaa expelled him from her household. Sasikala remained with her and brought in her extended family members too to stay in Poes Garden. She has no children.

Controversy dogged her as Jayalalithaa performed a mega wedding for her nephew V N Sudhagaran in September 1995. She began to face several cases of FERA violations and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. She and Jayalalithaa went to jail twice in a disproportionate assets accumulation case – which is now pending in the Supreme Court.

On two occasions – 1996 and 2011 Jayalalithaa severed ties with Sasikala and threw her out of her home. But the expulsion lasted only a few months in both cases. During the 75 days when Jayalalithaa was in hospital, Sasikala alone was with her and the rest were denied access.

Sasikala will be third woman to be sworn in Chief Minister – the other two being Jayalalithaa and MGR’s wife V N Janaki.

Against people’s wishes: Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin said the election of Sasikala as the party’s legislature party leader was against people’s wishes. Stalin told reporters that when Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was jailed for corruption, she told O Panneerselvam to head the government. Similarly, when Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals where she died in December, Panneerselvam again looked after the administration. “Till Jayalalithaa was alive, she did not give any post either in the party or the government to Sasikala,” Stalin said. According to Stalin, the decision to elevate Sasikala for her to become the Chief Minister was against the wishes of the late Jayalalithaa.