Amit Shah to lead BJP in 2019 LS polls

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday decided to postpone its organisational elections due this year-end and continue its President Amit Shah in the saddle beyond his 3-year term ending in January to let him lead the party, in tandem with PM Narendra Modi, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections next year.

An official resolution drafted in the party’s national office-bearers’ meeting earlier in the day was piloted in the BJP national executive held at the Ambedkar International Centre at Janpath here for formal adoption. The office-bearers meet before the start of the national executive to set its agenda. Both meetings are closed-door. The office-bearers’ meeting chaired by Amit Shah was also attended by the party”s state presidents and state general secretaries.

The party sources said the office-bearers were unanimous that the organisational elections supposed to be kicked off in October are difficult in view of the crucial Assembly elections in five states in November-December and the Lok Sabha elections in April.

“Organisational elections are a vast exercise and takes times too. They cannot be held now as it will only divert attention of all party workers to be engaged in winning the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. They will be deferred until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are completed,” West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said in an interaction with the media at the venue.

Amit Shah was elected unopposed as party president on January 24, 2016, for a second term, this time for a full tenure of three years. He had earlier taken over from Rajnath Singh in his first term in July 2014 after the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections and the latter moved to the government as the home minister. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah was in-charge of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP won 73 out of total 80 seats.

Amit Shah praises Maha CM Fadnavis over arrests

Speaking for the first time on the raging controversy over the arrest of several activists on the charge that they helped Naxals, Amit Shah praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present, for the police action. Opposition parties such as the Congress are doing vote bank politics on it, he said.