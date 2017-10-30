Amit Shah to campaign in Himachal today

New Delhi : BJP national president Amit Shah will address his first public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Shah will be in the state for two days during which he will address four rallies and also hold a number of party meetings, including the state party’s core group, a party leader said.

The party chief is expected to hold close to 15 rallies during the entire Himachal campaign.

Shah will address a public rally each at Banikhet and Chalwara on Monday, the sources added.

The BJP is hopeful of getting a clear majority by defeating the incumbent Congress government in the northern state. The elections for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 9. The results will be declared on December 18.