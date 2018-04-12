Amit Shah on two-day tour to poll bound Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah from Thursday will tour northern parts of the poll-bound state of Karnataka, in a bid to canvass votes for the party in the upcoming assembly elections due next month.

Shah will participate in ‘Musti Dhanya Sangrah Abhiyan’ at noon, in Abbigeri village of Gadag district. Later, the BJP chief will hold a road show at 5 pm from Murusavira Mutt to Durgadabail, Hubballi. Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders are also slated to observe a day-long fast today to protest the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament due to disruptions. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.