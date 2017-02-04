Amit Shah calls off UP foot march

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday called off his foot march in Meerut following the murder of a businessman’s son and lashed out at the Samajwadi Party government, saying UP has become India’s “crime capital” under it and vowed to make it a poll issue.

Such murders have become a common occurrence in the state, he said citing the recent killing of a businessman in Lucknow and claimed than an atmosphere of fear and terror reigns there.

“The morale of criminals is so high in the state, even police personnel are not safe let alone the common man. The way incidents of crime against the common man have risen under the Akhilesh government, an atmosphere of fear and terror prevails in the state,” he said.