Amid din in UP Assembly, Akhilesh presents supplementary budget

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 1,683 crore amid din as the first day of the assembly’s two-day Winter Session saw heated exchanges among the treasury benches and the opposition.

As the house assembled, there was lamour over demonetisation and other issues, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators, some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and independent members gathered before the speaker’s podium, while engaged in a shouting match with each other.

While BJP members were demanding resignation of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khan, the BSP was angry with the state government over law and order, reports IANS.

Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey adjourned the House till 12.20 pm after his attempts to pacify the irate legislator’s failed. When the House reconvened, the opposition members once again trooped into before the speaker’s podium.

During the melee, Akhilesh Yadav, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the supplementary budget of Rs 1,683 crore for the remaining period of the financial year. A vote on account for the period April-August, 2017 of Rs 1.34 lakh crore was also presented, during which UP will elect the next government. Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the house for the day.