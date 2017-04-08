Amid China oppn, Dalai Lama reaches Tawang

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, set foot in Tawang for the second time in seven years as part of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh that has triggered strident protests by China.

The exiled Tibetan leader was to reach Tawang by chopper on April 4 but due to bad weather, he had to travel over 550 km by road from Guwahati to reach here. He was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The Dalai Lama, 81 , is visiting Tawang for the fifth time during his seventh trip to the frontier state that began in 1983.

The Dalai’s previous trip to Arunachal Pradesh came in 2009, when he stayed at Tawang for four days.