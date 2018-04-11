Ambedkar’s saffron statue re-painted blue
BADAUN (UP): A freshly installed 5-foot-tall statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar in saffron jacket in Badaun district of western UP was re-painted blue on Tuesday after local BSP leaders’ intervention amid questions over the choice of a colour associated with Hindutva.
The saffron-attire statue in Kuwargaav village was a replacement for a smaller Ambedkar statue that was damaged Friday night by some anti-social elements.
However, it was re-painted blue this morning at the request of local BSP leaders in presence of members of Ambedkar Suraksha Samiti, BSP workers and villagers, an official said. Earlier, some officials had claimed the statue was re-painted by the administration, reports PTI.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Parasnath Maurya said “the previous statue of Babasaheb, shortlisted by a committee of the police and district administration, was barely three feet high. Later, a saffron statue was selected. The cost of this statue was Rs 22,000 and it was paid for by the committee.”
Asked about the saffron hue, the SDM said, “the committee members had brought blue paint along, but the statue was installed before giving it a blue coat. Today, the statue has been repainted blue by a local painter.”
BSP district chief Hemendra Gautam explained that the first priority was to install the statue.
