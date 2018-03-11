Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP

Azamgarh : Miscreants allegedly vandalised the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in a village here, adding to the string of such incidents in the country targeting political icons and social reformers.

The statue of Ambedkar installed in Rajapatti village under Captanganj police station area was found vandalised this morning by the villagers who informed the police, SP, rural Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Infuriated over the incident, locals started gathering in the area. Police and senior officials rushed to the village and pacified them, the SP said, reports PTI.

The repair work has started and efforts are on to identify the miscreants, the SP said. Strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the incident, the SP added.

This is the second incident of its kind in the state after a statue was vandalised on Wednesday in Meerut and was later replaced.

Similar incidents have also been reported from other parts of the country with statues of communist leader Vladimir Lenin, social reformer Ramasamy Periyar’s and Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee being vandalised in recent days.

People can’t control their emotion: Taslima on vandalisation of statues

NEW DELHI: Controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, while reacting to the vandalisation of statues, has said “people can’t control their emotion”, but asserted that a defeated party should not be targeted as was the norm in the Middle Ages, in a reference to the razing of communist icon Vladimir Lenin’s statues in Tripura. It is a democracy, and not a Middle Ages war in which the side that used to win, vandalised the defeated side’s houses and looted their assets, she said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Reader’s Digest. “That was the norm in the ages of what we call the Dark Ages. But now it is modern times. If any party is defeated, they are not your enemies…. They are just your political opposition,” the 55-year-old author told PTI when asked about the recent incidents of vandalising of statues, including that of Lenin. Nasreen said that if one does not like Lenin, one may not follow his ideology but there was no need to break his statues. “The ideology of all those people whose statues have been erected, we may not like but we don’t break their statues,” she said on Friday.