Ambedkar flak for Bhagwat over his remark

Nagpur : Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement at the World Hindu Congress in Chicago, US. Speaking at the second WHC on Friday, Bhagwat had said that Hindus had no aspiration of dominance and the community would prosper only when it works as a society. “If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)chief said.

“We want to make the world better. We have no aspiration of dominance. Our influence is not a result of conquest or colonisation,” he added. The WHC marks the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893 in Chicago.