Amarnath Yatra: Security forces asked to maintain synergy

Jammu: Ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra, security forces have been asked to maintain “highest level of alertness” and “synergy,” police said today. The two-month long pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 28.

All border police stations , posts and check-points have also been directed to be strengthened and activated to neutralize any attempt of infiltration by terrorists from across the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), a police spokesman said. He said the directions were passed at a high level meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal here last evening and attended among others by senior police, Army, paramilitary forces and state and central intelligence agencies.

The meeting was convened to discuss and review security arrangements for the pilgrimage. “All officers have been directed to maintain highest level of alertness and synergy among themselves and also to share intelligence on real time basis so that nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors can be thwarted,” the spokesman said.

He said a detailed briefing was given by officers of Intelligence agencies and Army and police with regard to security arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage. Addressing the meeting, the IGP stressed upon the need to organise night patrolling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway regularly and maintain close cooperation with all forces deployed in their area of jurisdiction.

Singh asked senior superintendents of police to ensure adequate security in their respective districts particularly at base camp Bhagwati Nagar here, the spokesman said. The Jammu police chief stressed upon officers of border districts to lay joint check points and ensure patrolling on all probable infiltration routes.

